Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Trading 14.4% Higher This Week

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for $5.10 or 0.00009893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $510,202.41 and approximately $343.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00049683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00242067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00107013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

