Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETCMY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ETCMY stock remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

