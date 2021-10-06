Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

PLD stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.93. 43,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,823. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60. The stock has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.