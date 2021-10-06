Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 58,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $206.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

