Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $146,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.36. 1,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,312. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $137.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

