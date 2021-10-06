Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $68,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,058. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $152.07 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.23.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

