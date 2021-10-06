Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,608,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,334,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,579,000 after purchasing an additional 44,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,754. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

