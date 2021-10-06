Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Linde by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Linde by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

LIN traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $294.55. 117,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,225. The firm has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

