Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 376 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 576.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.34. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,160. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.30 and a fifty-two week high of $213.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.95.

