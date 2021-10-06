Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after buying an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,026,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,714,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 84,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

