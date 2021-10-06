Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shares Down 4.1%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.10. 103,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 146,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $118.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.56.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRAM)
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.