Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shares Down 4.1%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.10. 103,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 146,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $118.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

