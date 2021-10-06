ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vikas Bhalla Sells 2,661 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.89. The company had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.03. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after acquiring an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,066,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in ExlService by 151.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after acquiring an additional 384,895 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.