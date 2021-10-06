EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EYEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.94. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,101 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $12,102,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.