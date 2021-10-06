Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total value of $26,485,299.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $29,097,266.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total transaction of $29,060,162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $332.96 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

