FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,583. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $404.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.80.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,997 shares of company stock worth $11,702,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

