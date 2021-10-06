Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of FMAO stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

