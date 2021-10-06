Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 8.2%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.22 and last traded at $37.25. 87,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,574,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $338,264.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,479 shares of company stock worth $5,216,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

