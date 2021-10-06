Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 41,869 shares.The stock last traded at $112.49 and had previously closed at $113.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.37.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 109.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

