FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.89

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 48673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $944.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

