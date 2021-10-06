Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading Down 0.2%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.34 and last traded at $50.34. Approximately 315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,477,000.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.