Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 339 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 822.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.04. 3,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.35. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.