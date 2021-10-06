Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 6,549 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467,379 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,226,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,535. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $146.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

