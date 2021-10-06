Financial Contrast: CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) and Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO)

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) and Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CloudCommerce and Kallo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, meaning that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kallo has a beta of 4.86, meaning that its stock price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CloudCommerce and Kallo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million 1.41 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Kallo N/A N/A -$36.06 million N/A N/A

CloudCommerce has higher revenue and earnings than Kallo.

Profitability

This table compares CloudCommerce and Kallo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% Kallo N/A N/A -700,599.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Kallo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Kallo

Kallo, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare delivery program. Its products include Care Platforms, Digital Technology, and Education and Training. The Care Platforms comprised of the care facility platforms such as MobileCare and RuralCare, Dialysis care, and brick and mortar hospitals as well as the emergency medical services care both land and air transportation. The Digital Technology product consists of Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), eLearning system, eGovernance solutions as well as tele-health solution that supports the global and regional response centers for real time support of medical emergencies. The Education and Training product involves in clinical including clinical informatics, engineering including bio-medical, information and communications technology, and health administration. The company was founded by John Cecil on December 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

