Financial Strategies Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,314 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in The Progressive by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 166,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.27. 2,269,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,014. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

