Finepoint Capital LP Acquires New Position in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)

Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,887,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,569,000. Fortress Capital Acquisition accounts for approximately 3.5% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Finepoint Capital LP owned approximately 3.77% of Fortress Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCAX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

FCAX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,743. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

