Finepoint Capital LP Invests $9.88 Million in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 997,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,879,000. Gores Holdings VII accounts for about 1.9% of Finepoint Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Finepoint Capital LP owned about 1.45% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $10,435,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $5,667,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $4,950,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at about $990,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

NASDAQ GSEV remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Wednesday. 58,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,946. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.