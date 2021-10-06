Finepoint Capital LP Makes New Investment in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC)

Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,126,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,000. The Music Acquisition accounts for about 2.0% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Finepoint Capital LP owned 3.92% of The Music Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in The Music Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $196,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Music Acquisition alerts:

TMAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,703. The Music Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Music Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Music Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.