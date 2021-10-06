Finepoint Capital LP Takes $3.80 Million Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 376,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 55.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the first quarter worth $6,075,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 4.1% in the first quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,407,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 55,660 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the first quarter worth $3,634,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the first quarter worth $4,112,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

