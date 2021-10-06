FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.18 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $64.82 million and $5.44 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001046 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 784,702,963 coins and its circulating supply is 357,806,500 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.