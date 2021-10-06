Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

About Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Firan Technology Group Corp. engages in the provision of aerospace and defense electronics product. It operates through two segments: FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The FTG Circuits segment manufactures printed circuit boards. The FTG Aerospace segment designs and manufactures cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment.

