First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $11.42 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.09). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ FY2021 earnings at $49.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $66.01 EPS.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $480.54 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $860.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $849.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $841.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.22. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $336.19 and a twelve month high of $915.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 196.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $20,894,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 102.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

