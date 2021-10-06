First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

