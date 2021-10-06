First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $80.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

