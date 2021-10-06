FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Short Interest Update

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 39,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,276. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.