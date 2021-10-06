Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,134,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,840,322 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.58% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $5,112,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $5,205,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.50.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $575.60. 1,133,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $616.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $560.39 and a 200-day moving average of $507.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

