Fmr LLC Purchases 386,410 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,406,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $837.55. The company had a trading volume of 472,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,116. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $584.32 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $898.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $861.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

