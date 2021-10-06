Fmr LLC Sells 5,584 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,769,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 0.5% of Fmr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fmr LLC owned 0.14% of Lululemon Athletica worth $6,850,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.13. 810,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,091. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $437.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.71 and a 200 day moving average of $361.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

