Fmr LLC Sells 950,418 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,044,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 950,418 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of Fmr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fmr LLC owned 3.75% of PayPal worth $12,837,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PYPL traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,611,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.54. The company has a market cap of $310.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

