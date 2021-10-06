Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $13.62 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,565.02% and a negative return on equity of 140.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.