Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Cowen

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $82.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.73.

Foot Locker stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 104,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,569. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

