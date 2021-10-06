Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 643060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.
FWONK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -280.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
