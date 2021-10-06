Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 643060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

FWONK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -280.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.68 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.