Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $5.82 on Wednesday, reaching $304.34. 25,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

