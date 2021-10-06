Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FWRD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Forward Air stock opened at $85.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Forward Air by 26.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Forward Air by 93.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 119,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,002,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

