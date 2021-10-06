Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino Sells 6,000 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $13,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Jean Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $14,820.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $15,900.00.

Shares of Forward Industries stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. 64,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,283. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forward Industries during the first quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

