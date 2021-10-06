Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $273,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the first quarter valued at $994,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 57.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Frequency Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

