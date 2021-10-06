Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $17.06 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,038,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.32. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.