Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Shares Down 2.5%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.79. 14,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 15,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45.

About Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF)

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

