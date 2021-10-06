FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HERA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,194,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $19,500,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,900,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HERA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 157,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,702. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

