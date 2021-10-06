Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 272,775 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,775 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $41,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 125,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,674. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

